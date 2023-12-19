Marvel at crossroads: What's the future plans after Jonathan Majors' exit

Marvel Studios has severed ties with Jonathan Majors following his conviction for assaulting and harassing Grace Jabbari, his former girlfriend. The actor, renowned for portraying the supervillain Kang the Conqueror in the Disney+ series Loki, had been a key figure in Marvel's Phase Five plans. The abrupt termination of Majors' contract has prompted speculation about the fate of upcoming films.

Known for his role as Kang in MCU, Majors was set to reprise the character as the central antagonist in Marvel's Phase Five, mirroring the pivotal role played by Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. This multi-film and series arc was intended to elevate Kang as the next formidable adversary in the MCU.

Having previously featured in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the first two seasons of Loki, Majors was slated to headline Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, scheduled for release in May 2026. The current status of this film is uncertain, with several reports suggesting a title change to simply Avengers 5. Disney has explicitly refrained from providing details on whether Kang will be recast or if the storyline will take an entirely different direction. The project, still in the scripting phase and lacking a director, faced challenges in rewriting due to the screenwriters strike that persisted from May to late September. Marvel has enlisted screenwriter Michael Waldron to overhaul The Kang Dynasty.

Marvel, accustomed to recasting roles in the past, faces the dilemma of reshaping its plans for Kang following Majors' departure. Notable instances include Don Cheadle taking over from Terrence Howard as Rhodey/War Machine and Mark Ruffalo stepping in for Edward Norton as Bruce Banner/The Incredible Hulk.

Jonathan Majors' fallout has extended beyond Marvel, with Entertainment 360 and the Lede Company severing ties with the actor. His involvement in The Man in My Basement, a film adaptation of Walter Mosley's novel, has been discontinued. Additionally, Majors has been removed from an advertising campaign for the Texas Rangers baseball team. Other projects, such as Spike Lee’s Da Understudy for Amazon and the Dennis Rodman film 48 Hours in Vegas for Lionsgate, are now in a state of uncertainty.