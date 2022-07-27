Martin Scorsese's star-studded next film 'Killers of the Flower Moon' to premiere at Cannes 2023

Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' will not release in 2022. As per Deadline, the makers of the film, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role, are looking for a Cannes 2023 premiere. 'Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI' is an adaptation of the non-fiction book 'Killers of the Flower Moon' by American journalist and author David Grann. Grann's 'The Lost City of Z' was adapted by writer-director James Gray for a 2016 film starring Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller, and Tom Holland.

'Killers of the Flower Moon', an Apple TV+ and Paramount project, explores the infamous murders of multiple members of the members of a wealthy Native American tribe called the Osage in the late 1910s to 1930s. The murders were preceded by the discovery of extensive oil deposits beneath their land Osage County, Oklahoma that turned them extremely wealthy overnight. But a conspiracy was concocted to get rid of all the major inheritors to get access to the oil deposits and the resulting revenue. Estimates vary but as per the book, more than 60 Osage Indians were killed from 1918 to 1931.

The account of the murders and the ensuing investigation also parallels the rise of the Bureau of Investigation, later known as the Federal Bureau of Investigation or FBI, for whom the Osage case was the first major one.

Also Read: Brendan Fraser gets emotional upon learning about fan support for his upcoming Martin Scorsese film

The film, co-written by Scorsese and Eric Roth, also stars Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, and Brendan Fraser. The project carries a hefty budget of $200 million.

'Killers of the Flower Moon' is the 10th collaboration between Scorsese and De Niro. They last worked together in Scorsese's last directorial 'The Irishman', which was released in 2019.