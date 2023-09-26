Martin Scorsese calls for 'fight back' against comic book movie culture: We've got to save cinema

In a recent interview with GQ, legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese reiterated his concerns about the dominance of comic book and franchise films in contemporary cinema. He warned that this trend could have a negative impact on our culture, as it may lead to generations who believe that movies are "only those."

Scorsese urged filmmakers to "fight back" against this trend by creating original and innovative content. He specifically cited directors like the Safdie brothers and Christopher Nolan as examples of filmmakers who are pushing the boundaries of cinema.

The director also criticised the streaming-era definition of "content," arguing that it is not the same as true cinema. He described manufactured content as being "almost like AI making a film" and questioned what these films really give viewers.

Scorsese first kicked off the cinema vs Marvel debate in 2019. While speaking to Empire magazine, he said, “I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well-made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

After Scorsese, filmmakers like Francis Ford Coppola (who was blunter, called Marvel movies "despicable"), Jane Campion, James Cameron, Ridley Scott, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Bong Joon-Ho, among others have aired their grievances against the MCU movies or their domination of the cinematic landscape that has come at a cost of original films.

This debate as proved incredibly resilient and nobody appears to come to a consensus as to whether MCU movies are really detrimental to cinema as a whole or not. It is not as if MCU movies are bad. But the problem, as Tarantino said, is all we seem to see are superhero movies. Of course, that is not true. Studios like A24 continue to champion indie fare. But it does appear that way due to the sheer amount of money being poured into the development, production, post-production, marketing, promotion, and finally release of superhero films. And such money ends up being worthwhile because they do have a huge audience around the world, and if they are good enough, will recoup all that money.

Scorsese's next film, Killers of the Flower Moon, is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 20.

