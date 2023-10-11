Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling are wonderful together, says Ocean's 11 prequel producer

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the duo largely responsible for making Barbie such a humongous hit, are set to grace our screens once more. This time, they are teaming up for the highly anticipated Ocean’s 11 prequel.

The news was revealed by producer Josey McNamara, who is actively involved in the development of the Ocean’s 11 prequel.

Speaking with Deadline at the BFI London Film Festival, McNamara teased fans with insights about the upcoming project, including the fact that Robbie and Gosling will be working together again.

"They’re wonderful together," McNamara gushed, "The more projects even outside of that we can have them do would be amazing."

While McNamara remained tight-lipped about the exact storyline of the prequel, he assured fans that the film would "do right by the franchise."

This tantalising tidbit leaves us eagerly anticipating the big reveal. "I can’t really say much," McNamara continued, "but I think we’re just trying to do right by the franchise. I’m excited for people to experience it when it’s ready."

The Ocean’s 11 prequel has been in active development since last year, with screenwriter Carrie Solomon penning a story set in the glamorous backdrop of 1960s Europe.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerly will produce for their LuckyChap Productions, alongside Sue Kroll and A Star is Born director, Jay Roach, and Michelle Graham for Everyman Pictures.

The Ocean’s franchise, initially crafted by Steven Soderbergh in 2001, is a beloved series based on the 1960s Rat Pack classic.

The original film featured a star-studded cast, including George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and Julia Roberts, and went on to gross over $450 million worldwide.

The success of Ocean’s Eleven was followed by two sequels, Ocean’s Twelve in 2004 and Ocean’s Thirteen in 2007.

In 2018, the franchise took a twist with Ocean’s 8, which boasted a formidable, female-centric ensemble featuring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Helena Bonham Carter, and Rihanna. But the results were less than inspiring.

