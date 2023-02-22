M Night Shyamalan's horror thriller Knock at the Cabin gets digital release

Knock at the Cabin, M Night Shyamalan's latest film, is now available on digital platforms. You can now buy or rent the film in many countries on platforms like Prime Video and Google Play. The film was received well and has been a moderate success at the box office. A horror thriller, it was based on The Cabin at the End of the World novel by American author Paul G. Tremblay. Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn, and Rupert Grint star in the film. It puts an interesting twist on the home invasion thriller film genre. A couple and child go on vacation in a remote forest, only to be attacked by four strangers armed with a variety of makeshift weapons.

However, the said strangers have solid reasons for the attack, or at least they believe they do.

The official synopsis reads, "While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost."

On the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a score of 68 per cent. The critical consensus reads, "Although it's often less than scary and parts of the story don't bear scrutiny, Knock at the Cabin is a thought-provoking chiller and upper-tier Shyamalan."

Recently, it was reported that Shyamalan is switching to Warner Bros from his longtime home Universal. He signed a multi-year first-look directing and producing deal, as per Deadline.

Shyamalan had said in a statement, “Where I write and direct is my home. Disney and Universal, where I’ve made most of my films, will always be home and family to me. Warner Bros. has a storied history of cinema. Through its recent experiences, the company has rediscovered its love and appreciation for filmmakers, and the impact of the theatrical experience. We all win when movies succeed in theaters. I believe David Zaslav, Michael De Luca, and Pam Abdy have dedicated themselves to unique filmmakers, and to filling theaters all around the world for years to come.”

WATCH WION LIVE HERE