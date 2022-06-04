Louis C.K. tries to revive his film career with 'Fourth of July' after sexual misconduct controversy

American comedian-writer-filmmaker Louis C.K., is gearing up for his next release, ‘Fourth of July,' a comedy-drama that marks the controversial comedian's first directorial feature attempt since admitting to several incidents of sexual misconduct back in 2017.

The film has been co-written by C.K along with Joe List, circles around the story of a recovering alcoholic from New York City who clashes with family on their annual July 4th vacation trip, the Variety reported.

Starring List, the film’s star cast also includes Sarah Tollemache, Paula Plum, Robert Walsh and Robert Kelly. C.K. also appears in a small role.

As per C.K.’s official website, ‘Fourth of July’, will get a theatrical release starting on July 1. Meanwhile, showtimes and theatre locations are yet to be announced.

C.K. will also be touring with the film for one-night-only screenings in New York City (Beacon Theatre, June 30), Boston (Shubert Theatre, July 1) and Chicago (The Vic, July 2). Tickets for these special screenings are available now on C.K.`s website. It is also mentioned that both List and C.K will attend these showings and participate in a post-screening Q&A.

While C.K. has toured the country with comedy shows since admitting to sexual misconduct, the release of 'Fourth of July' will mark his first return to the big screen since the 2017 scandal. Just a few months before being accused of sexual assault, C.K. made his directorial debut with 'I Love You, Daddy' at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

The film starred C.K., Chloe Grace Moretz, Pamela Adlon, John Malkovich, Rose Byrne, Charlie Day, Edie Falco and Helen Hunt. Moretz played a teenager who is seduced by an older film director.

Film distributor The Orchard, which held the theatrical distribution rights to 'I Love You, Daddy,' cancelled the film's New York premiere soon before The New York Times published its report on C.K.'s history of sexual misconduct. The distributors then disposed of the theatrical release, which was later dropped.

'I Love You, Daddy' never got a theatrical release.

Watch Louis C.K's directorial ‘Fourth of July' trailer here:-

