'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' gets five new cast members

The fantasy series `Percy Jackson and the Olympians` has added five new members to its cast. Rounding off the starcast, Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally and Timm Sharp are all set to appear in recurring guest star roles in the small screen adaptation of the popular Rick Riordan book series, reports `Variety`.



They join previously announced series lead Walker Scobell as well as recently announced co-stars Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries. News of the casting comes as the series kicks off production in Vancouver.



As per `Variety`, Mullally will play Alecto, a.k.a. Mrs. Dodds. Mrs. Dodds is Percy`s strict, irascible maths teacher who acts monstrous at times. She`s one of the three Furies, known as Alecto, who loyally serves Hades, the god of the underworld.



Mantzoukas will play Dionysus, a.k.a. Mr. D. The irritable and sarcastic Mr. D runs Camp Half Blood, a camp for the demigods. Kull will appear as Sally Jackson, Percy`s loving, protective and selfless mother. Sally raised her son knowing that one day she`ll have to give him up to the dangerous world of the Olympian gods. Turman will play Chiron, a.k.a Mr. Brunner.



Sharp will play Gabe Ugliano, Sally`s selfish, brash, and combative husband as well as Percy`s stepfather.

`Variety` further states that Riordan and Jon Steinberg are writing the pilot with James Bobin directing.



Steinberg and his producing partner Dan Shotz are overseeing the series and serve as executive producers alongside Bobin, Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engstrom, Jet Wilkinson, and Gotham Group`s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and D.J. Goldberg. 20th Television is the studio.