Loretta Lynn, American country music legend, dies at 90

American country music legend Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90, reported AFP. The singer-songwriter was known for her forthright lyrics in which she explored the female experience. Born on April 14, 1932, in Butcher Hollow, Kentucky as Loretta Webb, she was the eldest girl among eight kids. She was bestowed with the Grammy award three times and received 18 nominations. She will be remembered for her songs such as 'You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)', 'Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)', 'One's on the Way', 'Fist City', 'Coal Miner's Daughter', among others.

Loretta was still an active artiste at such an old age. She released her 46th and final studio album, titled 'Still Woman Enough', last year. She remains the most-awarded female country musician in history.

She married at the age of just 15 to Oliver Vanetta Lynn. It was Lynn who was instrumental in making her one of the greatest music stars of the 20th century. He gifted a guitar to her, changing the course of her life. She wrote lyrics inspired by her own experiences and observations and the rest as they say is history.

As per a family statement shared on social media sites, she died of natural causes. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," the statement read.

Due to the taboo nature of Loretta's lyrics, many of her songs were banned from radio stations.

Throughout her career, Loretta Lynn had 14 songs including “The Pill” banned from the radio for being too controversial for the traditionally conservative genre.

A tweet from country group The Oak Ridge Boys read, "Very sad news this morning … LORETTA LYNN has gone home … Great Britain lost their Queen … now we have lost ours … Rest easy ma’am. You were loved all … 😢 #RIPLorretta."

One wrote, "God Bless Loretta Lynn. One of the greatest voices of all time. 🙏🏻♥️"

