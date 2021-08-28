Lewis Pullman to headline Stephen King adaptation 'Salem's lot'

Hollywood actor, of 'The Strangers: Prey at Night' fame, Lewis Pullman will be headlining the film adaptation of Stephen King’s best-selling novel, 'Salem’s Lot', confirm reports.



Gary Dauberman has written the script for the film and is also directing it. The production work is slated to start in September in Boston.



Pullman will star as Ben Mears, a writer who returns to his childhood home in Jerusalem’s Lot seeking inspiration for his next book only to discover his hometown is under attack by a vampire, prompting him to put together a group that will fight the vampire.



David Soul played this role in Lot’s previous screen adaptation, the 1979 miniseries from Tobe Hooper.

This role is being called a breakthrough, career-making' stint for Pullman, who is the son of Bill Pullman, the veteran actor who has starred in movies such as 'Independence Day' and 'While You Were Sleeping'.



Pullman has several other projects in the making, including Tom Cruise’s 'Top Gun: Maverick', in which he plays a Navy fighter pilot being mentored by Cruise.



The movie is slated to release on November 19, 2021. He will also be seen with Josh Brolin in the upcoming Amazon series 'Outer Range'.