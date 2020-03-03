Tom Cruise starrer ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ now has a new release date

Good news for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ fans as Tom Cruise starrer will now come two days prior to its release date.

The film was initially slated to release on June 26 but has now been shifted to June 24. Watch the trailer here.

Also watch new teaser-trailer released during Super Bowl

In the film, Tom Cruise will be seen reprising his role as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, now an instructor of new recruits at the Navy flight school, including Miles Teller who plays the son of original cast member Anthony Edwards‘ Goose.

Other stars in the film are Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and the return of Val Kilmer.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who previously directed ‘Oblivion’. It’s written by Ehren Kruger (‘Transformers’), Eric Warren Singer (‘American Hustle’), and Christopher McQuarrie (‘Mission: Impossible’).