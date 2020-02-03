Watch: Tom Cruise starrer 'Top Gun' sequel new teaser-trailer released during Super Bowl

Movies and their trailers have had a unique equation with Super Bowl every year.

This year too at the 54th annual Super Bowl on Sunday, the sporting event had many film studios buying their slots to release new trailers or teasers of upcoming films. One such case was that of Paramount as it released a short teaser trailer for its ‘Top Gun’ sequel.

‘Top Gun’ was a massive hit when it released in 1986 featuring some very high-octane action sequences.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ will see Tom Cruise reprise his role as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell.

Watch the teaser-trailer here:

The film will also feature Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Ed Harris.

‘Top Gun’ sequel will be in theaters on June 26, 2020.