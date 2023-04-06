Lewis Capaldi How I'm Feeling Now: Documentary delves deep into Scottish singer's life and career

A documentary on Scot singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi called Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now is now streaming on Netflix. Capaldi has taken the music industry by storm with his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics. Now, fans can get an even deeper look into the life and career of this rising star with the release of the documentary. The documentary, directed by Joe Pearlman, takes viewers on a journey through Capaldi's personal life and the defining year of his career. It offers an intimate and vulnerable look at the struggles and triumphs of a young artist trying to navigate the pressures of fame and success.

The official synopsis reads, "In one of the most vulnerable and authentic documentaries ever, we find Lewis Capaldi at a pivotal moment in his career. Take a look into his personal life and defining year, his struggle to balance the familiarity of home, normality, and all he’s ever known with life as one of the biggest stars on the planet, gleaning an intimate portrait of his unique character, hopes and fears in his own words.

Lews Capaldi: Rise to fame

Capaldi rose to fame in 2019 with the release of his debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, which spawned hit singles like 'Someone You Loved' and 'Before You Go'. The album topped charts around the world and earned Capaldi numerous awards, including a Brit Award for Best New Artist and a Grammy nomination for Song of the Year.

But with success came new challenges, and Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now delves into the personal and emotional toll that comes with living in the public eye. The documentary explores Capaldi's struggle to balance the familiarity of home and normality with the demands of a gruelling tour schedule and constant media attention.

Through interviews with Capaldi and his family and friends, as well as behind-the-scenes footage from his concerts and recording sessions, the documentary offers an intimate portrait of the artist's unique character, hopes, and fears. Viewers get a glimpse into the man behind the music, as he opens up about his insecurities, his relationships, and his passion for songwriting.

