Lady Gaga's dog walker, shot while tending to her pets, seeks support online

Almost after six months after Ryan Fischer was shot while taking care of Lady Gaga's entertainer's pets, he has launched a GoFundMe campaign with the aim of raising enough money to purchase a van so he can continue traveling the country in search of healing methods 'that support the process of growing from trauma'.



Now an entertainment portal has reported that Gaga has covered Fischer's medical bills related to the shooting, which was a sum of $100,000 (approx).



"All that time spent reclaiming my body, I now needed to be equally devoted to strengthening my emotional and mental health. With no vehicle, apartment, and having run out of savings and surviving on donations from generous loved ones, I am humbly asking for your help. This is not an easy thing to ask, but I have started to realize sharing your vulnerability with others is exactly when radical change begins to occur for everyone involved," he wrote on his funding page, which has reportedly generated roughly $3,600 of a $40,000 goal so far.



According to Fischer, he has left his Hollywood Hills home to drive across the United States in a 1991 Ford Falcon as he dealt with 'long bouts of depression and doubt and self-pity' and visited friends, family, and new places that added towards his growth journey.



The car, however, is no longer in working condition after two months of use, and his money-raising attempts are dedicated to securing a new vehicle so that he can continue with the rest of his journey.



For the unversed, in February, Fischer was shot in the chest while he walked three of Gaga's French bulldogs on North Sierra Bonita Avenue in Los Angeles.



A pair of assailants jumped out of a vehicle and assaulted Fischer before making off with two of Gaga's pets, Koji and Gustav, while another, Asia, was able to escape.



Five suspects were later arrested in connection with the incident after a woman returned the dogs safely.



According to the report by a news agency, those arrested were unaware of the fact that the dogs belonged to Gaga, and that they targeted the animals only for their high value.



After the attack, Gaga offered a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her dogs, and released a statement praising Fischer's heroism. "I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You're forever a hero."



Subsequently, Fischer's recovery has been both physical and emotional, according to an Instagram post.



He revealed that in addition to having a portion of his lung removed, he's often confronted by people who force him to recall the trauma, saying things like, "You're Ryan! You got shot. You were shot! Where were you shot? Where'd they shoot you?"



"It's a strange thing to be known for a trauma that I'm still healing from. People want to reach out, share in my pain for a moment, and then walk away, leaving me to relive it again," Fischer recalled.