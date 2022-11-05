'Lady Chatterley's Lover' trailer: Emma Corrin & Jack O'Connell indulge in steamy extra-marital affair. Watch

The first trailer for 'Lady Chatterley's Lover' is here. The film is based on the controversial 1932 novel by DH Lawrence that detailed a steamy but illicit sexual relationship between a noblewoman, the titular Lady Chatterley, and her estate's gamekeeper. Not only is the lady married, but belongs to the gentry, while her lover belongs to the working class. Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre directs a screenplay penned by David Magee. Emma Corrin stars as the titular lady while Jack O'Connell essays her titular lover. The film has already received a positive critical reception, having screened at Telluride Film Festival earlier this year.

The trailer promises a superbly shot erotic drama that will help modern audiences discover the story that readers of the 1930s across the world were forbidden to read, and yet copies of the book were circulated. The book had salacious details of sexual acts, something that was unusual for that era. Women in Great Britain, who were not considered the target audience for erotic literature back then, especially loved it. The book was basically porn for the early 20th century's younger generation, though admittedly, many have appreciated the literary value of the book.

The official synopsis of the film reads, "Connie, born into wealth & privilege, finds herself married to a man she no longer loves. When she meets Oliver, the estate's gamekeeper, their secret trysts lead her to a sexual awakening. She faces a decision: follow her heart or return to her husband and endure what society expects of her. Starring Emma Corrin & Jack O'Connell. Directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre."

'Lady Chatterley's Lover' earlier received positive reviews. The Wrap's Tomris Laffly wrote, "A handsome introduction to this feminine saga of sexual awakening, laced with both something old and something new and plenty of frank, tastefully choreographed and actually steamy eroticism dearly missed in today’s increasingly sterile mainstream cinema."

The film releases on December 2 on Netflix.



