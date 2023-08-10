Kuwait bans Barbie and Talk to Me movies citing threat to public ethics and cultural traditions

In a step that it said is aimed at upholding its commitment to preserving public ethics and cultural traditions, Kuwait has taken the decision to prohibit the screening of the films Barbie and Talk to Me. The news was reported by the country's official news agency Kuna. This decision, by the Kuwaiti Ministry of Information's committee, was motivated by "protection of public ethics and social traditions". Lafy Al-Subeie, the Undersecretary of the Ministry for Press and Publication and also the head of the committee, explained that the committee observed that both of these films propagate ideas and beliefs that are foreign to Kuwaiti society and contradict established public order.

AI-Subeie, also head of the Committee, further, highlighting the committee's customary practice of scrutinising foreign movies for scenes that might contradict prevailing ethical norms. "While deciding on any foreign movie, the committee usually orders censoring of the scenes that run counter to public ethics. But a film carries alien concepts, message or unacceptable behavior, the committee decides to bars the stuff in question as a whole (sic)," he said.

Kuwait's action follows Lebanon's ban on Barbie

While Kuwait's decision to ban Barbie and Talk to Me didn't explicitly divulge the specific reasons behind the prohibition, a glance at Lebanon's concurrent move might offer some insight into the underlying factors. Lebanon's Culture Minister, Mohammad Mortada, took a stance by prohibiting the film Barbie"from being shown in cinemas, citing that the film "promotes homosexuality" and is in contradiction with the nation's religious values.

What is Barbie all about?

Barbie centres around its eponymous protagonist, the Stereotypical Barbie, as she embarks on a transformative journey of self-discovery in the real world. This pivotal decision stems from her newfound realisation of imperfections in what was once her flawlessly-perceived body and existence. With the companionship of Ken, her devoted partner, they navigate the complexities of reality, confronting various trials that challenge conventional notions of beauty and societal expectations.

Together with Barbie, Ken, and Sasha, their owner, grapple with uncertainties and the weight of societal pressures. This collective odyssey prompts a profound reshaping of the societal landscape within Barbieland, as they collectively strive to redefine their perceptions of self-worth and identity in the face of prevailing norms.

What is Talk to Me all about?

Talk to Me delves into the story of Mia (portrayed by Sophie Wilde), an anguished teenager grappling with the aftermath of her mother's tragic suicide. Alongside her group of friends, Mia embarks on a daring venture involving malevolent spirits, facilitated by an enigmatic embalmed severed hand. Intriguingly, despite their full awareness of conjuring spirits from the Great Beyond, they choose to proceed with this supernatural summoning. By grasping the hand and uttering the film's titular phrase, "Talk to me," they beckon forth these spectral entities. However, to become possessed by these spirits, one must deliberately declare, "I let you in."

