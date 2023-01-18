Kristin Chenoweth regrets not suing over her 'The Good Wife' injuries: 'Didn't do it out of fear and anxiety'

Kristin Chenoweth has said that she regrets not taking legal action against network CBS for sustaining severe injuries while filming the political drama series 'The Good Wife' in 2012. She appeared as a political reporter called Peggy Byrne in the show for two episodes. Her role was meant to be a recurring one but had to leave soon after joining due to injuries incurred on the show's set like a skull fracture, broken nose, spinal and rib injuries, and cracked teeth. As per Entertainment Weekly, she was struck by a piece of lighting equipment in Brooklyn after filming. After her injuries, she announced that she will not be returning to the show.

Kristin Chenoweth says she regrets not pursuing legal action against CBS for her injury on The Good Wife set: “I didn’t do it out of fear & anxiety, so don’t ever let fear ruin your life.” @KChenoweth #WWHL pic.twitter.com/efVTVVwUco — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) January 17, 2023

Chenoweth was speaking on Watch What Happens Live when she said, "I didn't do it out of fear and anxiety, so don't ever let fear rule your life. I have long-standing injuries from that. I wished I had listened to my dad, who said, 'You're gonna wanna do this.' And we're not the suing family, but when you're practically killed…"

She described the moment of her injury by saying, "I heard, like, a flagpole sound. I literally heard, 'We're losing the light.' I heard, 'Action.' And I woke up at Bellevue [Hospital]. It hit me in the face and it threw me into a curb. Seven-inch skull fracture, hairline [fracture], and teeth and ribs."