King Richard: Will Smith surprises tennis players in Wimbledon ahead of film release

With Will Smith’s film ‘King Richard’ ready for its premiere, the Hollywood star was spotted interacting with young tennis players in Wimbledon.

The tennis players were pleasantly surprised by Will Smith’s visit. Will Smith went to the sporting venue with co-stars Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney.

They visited the Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative players during a rehearsal session.

As for his film, King Richard will see Will Smith in the upcoming biographical drama which follows Richard Williams as he sets his sights on writing his two daughters, Venus and Serena into making tennis history.

Aunjanue Ellis will play Venus and Serena’s mother while Saniyya and Demi Singleton portray gold-winning medalists Serena and Venus Williams. Jon Bernthal will play the tennis coach Rick Macci.

King Richard will be in cinemas on November 19.

