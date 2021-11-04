Will Smith makes shocking revelation in memoir, wanted to kill his father

Will Smith’s new memoir has been all about explosives. After revealing to the world that he contemplated suicide amid a dark past, the Hollywood actor has now come out and spoken about his abusive father.

Titled ‘Will’ and scheduled for November 9, Will Smith spoke about his complicated relationship with his father. According to an excerpt from the memoir, Will wrote, "My father was violent, but he was also at every game, play, and recital. He was an alcoholic, but he was sober at every premiere of every one of my movies.”

He added: "The same intense perfectionism that terrorized his family put food on the table every night of my life."

Will Smith then goes on to detail an incident from when he was just 9-years-old when he saw his father "punch my mother in the side of the head so hard that she collapsed." He wrote, "I saw her spit blood. That moment in that bedroom, probably more than any other moment in my life, has defined who I am."

"As a child I'd always told myself that I would one day avenge my mother. That when I was big enough, when I was strong enough, when I was no longer a coward, I would slay him," Will Smith wrote.

Will Smith's father died in 2016. It was after 16 years of his parents being divorced. He took care of his father when he was ill but admitted the abusive episode remained with him and haunted him all his life. He mentions that one day, he found himself pausing at the top of some stairs as he wheeled his father toward the bathroom and experienced a dark thought. "I could shove him down, and easily get away with it. As the decades of pain, anger, and resentment coursed then receded, I shook my head and proceeded to wheel Daddio to the bathroom."