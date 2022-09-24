Kim Kardashian buys new Malibu oceanside mansion for $70.4 million: Report

Kim Kardashian, who has beautiful abodes in Beverly Hills, Beverly Grove, Bel Air and Hidden Hills, has reportedly bought another stunning oceanside mansion in Malibu. The estate which is worth $70.4 million once belonged to supermodel Cindy Crawford.

Several celebrities live near the property. Some of them are Lady Gaga, Courtney Cox, Leonardo DiCaprio and Cher.

According to Forbes, the two-story Mediterranean-style residence spans 7,450 square feet. It has a chic, airy floor plan and includes a living room, den, dining area and gourmet kitchen. The business mogul can enjoy a great view of the ocean, beach and coastline through its floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors.

The property has a fireplace, a sitting area, spa-like bathrooms, a walk-in closet, a gym and a media room.

According to People, Kim has made the sudden move to have autonomy over her kids' upbringing. The publication quotes a source as saying, "Kanye's home is very close [to the Hidden Hills house] and this is another way for her to have her autonomy."

This new development comes around a time when Kanye West, in a recent interaction on 'Alo Full Mind' podcast, shared that Kardashian has their kids 80 per cent of the time. He later issued an apology to his ex for causing any kind of stress.

The two share 4 kids together, 9-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago and 3-year-old Psalm.

Kardashian is yet to make a comment on her new extravagant purchase.