Kevin Spacey's shocking health scare in Tashkent. Here's what really happened

Kevin Spacey faced a health scare during his visit to the Tashkent International Film Festival in Uzbekistan. While delivering a speech at the festival, the 64-year-old actor experienced numbness in his left arm for approximately eight seconds. This sudden occurrence raised concerns about his well-being, leading to medical evaluations.

Spacey shared his experience to Entertainment Weekly, stating, "I was looking at these extraordinary murals on the walls, and I suddenly felt my entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds."

Numbness in the left arm is often associated with symptoms of a heart attack, prompting worries among those present.

In response to these concerns, Spacey was swiftly taken to a medical centre for evaluation.

Medical professionals conducted thorough tests and examinations.

Fortunately, the results provided some relief – there were no issues with his heart.

This news allowed Spacey to return to the film festival later that night, where he assured the audience that his health was "normal."

This incident occurred during a challenging period in Kevin Spacey's career.

He has been working to rebuild his professional life after facing legal battles over alleged sexual misconduct in both the United States and the United Kingdom. Most notably, he was found not guilty in a UK trial in July on nine charges of sexual assault earlier this year.

Kevin Spacey and the #MeToo movement

During the height of the #MeToo movement, Spacey faced allegations of sexual misconduct from multiple accusers. Anthony Rapp, an actor and singer, accused Spacey of inappropriate touching at a 1986 party. Spacey, known for roles in American Beauty and House of Cards series, denied the allegations, and was found not liable in a $40 million lawsuit related to the accusations in October 2022.

Spacey boasts an impressive entertainment career, having won two Academy Awards, a Tony Award, two Laurence Olivier Awards, and four Screen Actors Guild Awards, along with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

