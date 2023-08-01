Kevin Spacey's comeback? UK film Control aiming for December release

Kevin Spacey might make a sooner-than-expected return to cinemas. Control, a UK indie thriller, featuring Spacey in a voice role, is aiming for a domestic theatrical release before the year ends, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The film's sales agent, Strath Hamilton of TriCoast Worldwide, revealed that they are in "serious conversations" with buyers in the US and UK regarding the release in December.

What is Control all about?

Control, written and directed by Gene Fallaize, revolves around the British home secretary (Lauren Metcalfe) engaged in a secret affair with the prime minister (Mark Hampton) while being pursued by another man, portrayed by Spacey, seeking revenge. Despite initial legal concerns due to Spacey's pending criminal trial over sexual assault charges, the film has garnered positive interest from territories less focused on social media and culture wars.

Before the verdict was announced, the film was already sold to several international markets. Hamilton expressed his commitment to supporting artists who have faced accusations and cancelation through social media. He views backing Control as an obligation to the industry. Fallaize, the director, acknowledged that hiring Spacey wasn't an easy decision, but he stands by it, especially given the not-guilty verdict in the recent trial.

Is Kevin Spacey back to acting?

His casting in Control doesn't necessarily mean Spacey is back. He is likely still persona non grata in Hollywood. The only project that he appeared in after the allegations surfaced is Billionaire Boys Club in 2018. The film was completed before the accusations.

Kevin Spacey is the winner of two Academy Awards, a Tony Award, two Laurence Olivier Awards, and four Screen Actors Guild Awards. He also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

