Kevin Spacey set to stand trial on sexual assault charges in London court

Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey is set to go on trial on Wednesday facing sexual assault charges brought by four men. The 63-year-old will appear in person at Southwark Crown Court for a four-week trial. He is confronted with 12 charges, including sexual assault, indecent assault, and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, alleged to have occurred between 2001 and 2013. Spacey has pleaded not guilty to all charges. This high-profile trial is all set to attract a lot of media attention. In May last year, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent against Spacey.

The charges relate to alleged offences against three men, now in their 30s and 40s, that occurred in England between 2005 and 2013. Spacey pleaded not guilty to these charges at the Old Bailey in July. In November 2022, Spacey had faced an additional seven charges, including three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, involving a fourth man between 2001 and 2005. He pleaded not guilty to these charges during a hearing in January this year.

Spacey, who served as the artistic director of the Old Vic Theatre in London from 2004 to 2015, lived in London for over a decade and considered the city his home. Originally from California, he now resides in Baltimore, United States. Kevin Spacey and the #MeToo movement At the height of the MeToo movement, the former Hollywood bigwig was one of the first people to come under the radar. He was accused by several men and women of rape or sexual misconduct. Actor and singer Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of inappropriately touching him at a party in 1986. American Beauty and House of Cards denied the allegations. In October 2022, a jury in New York's Manhattan federal courthouse found him not liable in the $40 million lawsuit.

Kevin Spacey is the winner of two Academy Awards, a Tony Award, two Laurence Olivier Awards, and four Screen Actors Guild Awards. He also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

