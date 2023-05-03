Kevin Costner, wife Christine Baumgartner to divorce after nearly 19 years of marriage

Actor and filmmaker Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner are going through a divorce after nearly 19 years of marriage. The news was confirmed by Costner's publicist Arnold Robinson, who expressed sorrow over the circumstances that led to the couple's decision to dissolve their marriage.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage,” he said.

Costner and Baumgartner, a former model and designer of handbags, began dating in 1998 and got married in 2004 on Costner's ranch in Colorado. The couple has three children together, including two sons aged 14 and 15, and a daughter aged 12.