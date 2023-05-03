Kevin Costner, wife Christine Baumgartner to divorce after nearly 19 years of marriage
Story highlights
Kevin Costner and his wife of 19 years Christine Baumgartner have filed for divorce after nearly 19 years of marriage. Costner's publicist cited "circumstances beyond his control" that led to the "dissolution of marriage".
Kevin Costner and his wife of 19 years Christine Baumgartner have filed for divorce after nearly 19 years of marriage. Costner's publicist cited "circumstances beyond his control" that led to the "dissolution of marriage".
Actor and filmmaker Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner are going through a divorce after nearly 19 years of marriage. The news was confirmed by Costner's publicist Arnold Robinson, who expressed sorrow over the circumstances that led to the couple's decision to dissolve their marriage.
“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage,” he said.
Costner and Baumgartner, a former model and designer of handbags, began dating in 1998 and got married in 2004 on Costner's ranch in Colorado. The couple has three children together, including two sons aged 14 and 15, and a daughter aged 12.
Costner is best known for his iconic roles in movies like Dances With Wolves, The Bodyguard, and Bull Durham. He has also gained immense popularity for his recent performance in the hit TV series Yellowstone, which has earned him several accolades, including Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.
This is the second marriage for Costner, who was previously married to Cindy Costner from 1978 to 1994. He has four adult children from his previous relationships.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.