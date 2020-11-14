Keanu Reeves' 'The Matrix 4' makers under fire for having wrap-party in Germany

Keanu Reeves-starrer 'The Matrix 4' crew and cast are under fire for claiming to film a party scene that was actually their wrap party.



According to German tabloid Bild via The Guardian, the cast and crew allegedly orchestrated an hours-long party, which was code-named 'Icecream Team event.' The outlet claims that "at least 200 people, disguised as "extras," arrived at the Babelsberg film studios for an all-night event, where guests enjoyed entertainment from a dancer, a DJ and a pyrotechnic show. Additionally, they were offered the opportunity to get "souvenir Matrix tattoos."

One anonymous partygoer was also quoted saying "The mood was exuberant. Everyone was given a corona PCR test in advance. Everyone needed to come wearing a mask but many people didn't wear them as the party wore on."



While the party was described as a film shoot, the attendee alleged, "No directorial instructions were given, there was no clapperboard and no one was filming."

The tabloid also claimed that Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant were also present at the gathering for some time.

At the time of the alleged party, gatherings of 50 people were allowed in Berlin and the state of Brandenburg, but the organizers had to inform local authorities and turn in a "hygiene concept" beforehand to get approval for the event. It was also expected that guests would be socially distanced and wear masks when they're not eating or drinking.



Bianca Markarewicz, a spokeswoman for Studio Babelsberg, told Bild that Matrix producers described the party as a "celebration scene, which was filmed in the summer, and this was in connection with that. The hygiene regulations were complied with."

Markarewicz also claimed that the producers "consciously put this shoot with its many participants" at the end of the film schedule.

Reportedly, Potsdam spokesperson (the city is responsible for giving permission for parties) said that they were not notified of a gathering. Additionally, the spokesperson said the health authorities will be investigating the event.

The fourth installment of The Matrix is expected to premiere in Dec. 2021 and also stars Priyanka Chopra in a key role.