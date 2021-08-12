Kathy Griffin to star in HBO Max show 'Search Party' in a recurring role

Comedian Kathy Griffin will next be seen in HBO Max dark comedy in a recurring role. She has been cast in season 5. Titled ‘Search Party’, the show stars Alia Shawkat, John Reynolds, John Early and Meredith Hagner.

It’s by creators Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers and Michael Showalter.

Search Party, in its first three seasons, was about best friends Dory (Shawkat), Drew (Reynolds), Elliott (Early) and Portia (Hagner) through a messy private investigation, semi-accidental murder, absurd cover-up and sensational trial. In season 4, Dory was held prisoner by her psychotic stalker (Cole Escola), forcing Drew, Elliott and Portia to again become a search party – but this time for Dory.

Search Party is executive produced by Bliss, Rogers, Michael Showalter, and Jax Media’s Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Kathy Griffin, recently underwent surgery for lung cancer. She had her half left lung removed.

She has acted in a number of television titles including Crank Yankers, You, American Dad!, Glee,Law & Order: SVU and Suddenly Susan.