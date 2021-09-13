Kate Beckinsale shares photo from hospital bed, gives health update

Kate Beckinsale is giving fans an update on her health condition.



Kate was rushed to the hospital recently after injuring her back while she was filming a new movie in Las Vegas.

Kate gave her fans an update and assured them she is feeling better. Sharing the picture herself from her hospital bed with an IV attached to her arm, the actor wrote, “Feeling a lot better. Thank you so much for your kind messages and love x,” Kate captioned the photo''.

She received support from fans and her celebrity friends in the comments section. Actress Andie Macdowell commented, "Oh dear I'm just catching up I hope everything's OK ❤️❤️." and Jamie Foxx added, "Get well lioness."

While Beckinsale, 48, didn’t reveal the reason why she was taken to the hospital, but according to a report by TMZ, the actress was taken to the Emergency Room (ER) after her back gave out. She was kept in the ER for a few hours and no health update has been shared since her visit to the hospital.



Beckinsale is currently shooting for Catherine Hardwicke's 'Prisoner's Daughter' in Las Vegas.