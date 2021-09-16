Kanye West's 'Donda' features piano solo by New York sixth grader Zen

Would you believe Kanye West’s latest album ‘Donda’ features a piano interlude by a New York boy Zen who is merely a sixth grader?

The album Donda features a ton of samples from artists famous and otherwise. These include Fugees member Lauryn Hill to KRS-One, to no-wave dance band Liquid Liquid, Briana Babineaux and the 20th Century Steel Band, in addition to verses from Fivio Foreign, Playboi Carti, Lil Baby, the Weeknd, Travis Scott and his late mother, Donda West.

As for the sixth grader, Zen Micheline Hung is also featured on the album in way of the city's public K-12 school being the source of the haunting piano solo on the album's 22nd song "Come to Life."

"How cool is this? 6th grader Zen Micheline Hung (far right), a student at #SpecialMusicSchool, our K-12 NYC public school that teaches music as a core subject, plays piano on a song called 'Come to Life' on @kanyewest's new album, Donda!'," the school tweeted along with a picture of West -- dressed all in black and wearing green leather gloves -- standing with a group of four students including Zen.

Hung's haunting piano solo comes in about halfway through the song and repeats through the end of the 5:10 track. An Instagram post noted that Zen "played piano during a live performance of a song called 'Come to Life' at one of the listening events for Kanye West's new album, 'Donda!'"