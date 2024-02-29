Justin Timberlake confirms NSYNC's reunion for his new song 'Paradise'

Did Justin Timberlake just confirm that NSYNC will reunite for singer’s upcoming song? Justin Timberlake will soon be out with a new song titled “Paradise”. The song will be a part of a larger album rollout. The album is set to release on March 15.

While making the announcement for the new album, Justin seemed to hint that his former band NSYNC might come together and feature in one of the songs. Almost confirming what their fans have been wishing upon for a long time, Justin Timberlake took to TikTok to reply to a fan’s comment on his recent announcement.

A fan wrote, “Blink twice if *NSYNC is on a song called ‘Paradise’.” Justin Timberlake responded to that comment with a candid video that showed him moving his sunglasses to reveal his eyes, intentionally blinking twice before flashing a sly smile.

Raising eyebrows, NSYNC members too played along. NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick responded with eye emoji comments and Lance Bass responded with his own video. Members JC Chasez and Joey Fatone have yet to comment on the same.

The comment came on Justin Timberlake’s announcement for deluxe vinyl edition of “Everything I Thought It Was”.

When we last saw NSYNC together

This news comes just months after NSYNC joined forces on a new song for the first time in more than two decades as part of the soundtrack of the film Trolls Band Together.