Rihanna, A$AP Rocky collaborate for Fenty Skin not music, leaving fans disappointed

In an interesting crossover, a new advert features Rihanna and A$AP Rocky in a fun interactive “short film” that has them stealing stuff from each other’s wardrobes. And there’s a catch – the advert promotes Rihanna’s brand Fenty Skin as the brand launches a new product. The video premiered on Fenty Skin and Fenty Beauty’s YouTube channels.

They call it Born To Steal: Yours, Mine, Ours as they promote the new Fenty Skin product.

In the advert, Rihanna stars as a femme fatale, who the narrator says likes to “hoard” clothes from the “unsuspecting male”. The male here is ofcourse her real-life partner A$AP Rocky. He catches her in the act of smuggling his blazer but doesn’t say much. When Rihanna steps out of the house, the rapper looks out of the window as he massaged his lips with Fenty Lux Balm.

Rocky is heard saying, “Not so fast, baby. This one’s mine,” as he is seen putting on the lip balm.

This is not the first time when Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have collaborated on a Fenty campaign. In early January, Rocky appeared in an Instagram ad set to his own song "RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)" posing with the balm. It was the same balm they promote now.

Earlier when Rihanna had teased a collaboration with A$AP Rocky fans got excited that there was finally going to be some new music but as soon as they dropped the advert, fans were disappointed. Rihanna had announced in 2023 that she was planning a new album. We wonder when it’s going to come