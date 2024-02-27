Giorgio Armani discusses Italy PM Meloni’s fashion when asked about her ‘far-right politics’

Giorgio Armani says it no like no other designer of his repute. One fashion man who steers clear of politics and only loves talking about his work, was recently asked what he felt about Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for her “far-right policies”. He gave a very aesthetically pleasing answer, a balanced one that made no inhibitions of not walking into a political trap of taking sides.

This so happened on the sidelines of Milan Fashion Week as he was closing the show on February 25.

What unfolded?

That’s when a journalist asked him about the government in place in Italy, asking for a direct comment on Meloni. Giorgio Armani being himself said, “Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has two important elements in her body that are quite robust, she doesn’t have them but it’s as if she had them. On the politics and strategies that her government puts in place I am not so knowledgeable, it bothers me sometimes to see her so small and petite in Europe among so many statuesque and elegant gentlemen, she’s there in her little jacket, but she has a beautiful face.”

At the Milan Fashion Week, he was presenting his newest creations for Fall Winter 2024/2025. He called it the “Winter Flowers.” On the approach for the same, he said, “There are no flowers in the winter, I invented them.”

“When I create my designs I always think of women who can be encountered anywhere and not between intellectual and sexual excitements. I think of women who are coherent to their face. In the beginning, there were the young people of Carnaby Street and I didn’t like that fashion, so I chose to go a step ahead and put men and women in my jackets. Kind of like what I do now, no more women going around town in their underwear.”