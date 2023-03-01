Justin Bieber cancels remainder of Justice world tour amid health issues

There is some bad news for Beliebers. After several postponements, Justin Bieber has reportedly cancelled the remainder of his Justice world tour amid his ongoing recuperation from the Ramsay Hunt Syndrome (RHS) type 2. Bieber, who celebrates his 29th birthday on Wednesday (March 1), first revealed his diagnosis back in June last year. The condition has made muscles on the right half of his face completely paralysed.

Bieber had announced in September last year that he will be taking a break from touring. In an Instagram story, he said then that he is taking time off to rest and get better. "After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be OK," he wrote.

If the tour had continued, Bieber would have completed about 70 more shows, including what remained of the European leg and more until 2024.

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome type 2?

Ramsay Hunt syndrome type 2, also known as herpes zoster oticus with facial palsy, is a subtype of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome (RHS). It is caused by the reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus (VZV), the same virus that causes chickenpox and shingles. In RHS-2, the virus affects the facial nerve, causing facial paralysis or weakness on one side of the face, along with symptoms such as severe ear pain, rash, and sometimes hearing loss and dizziness.



