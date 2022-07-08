Julia Quin, Shonda Rhimes' 'Bridgerton' prequel novel about Queen Charlotte to coincide with series premiere

A prequel novel set in the world of 'Bridgerton' franchise is coming. Authors Julia Quinn and Shonda Rhimes are working together on a story that would chart the rise of Queen Charlotte.

The historical romance 'Bridgerton' novels, set in Regency-era London and penned by Quinn, have been adapted for the small screen by Rhimes' production company Shondaland. Created by Chris Van Dusen, the series has proven to be extremely popular for the streaming service Netflix, and regularly figures in its top ten lists.

The release of the novel will coincide with the release of the series adaptation. There is no premiere date yet.

As per Deadline, the prequel tells the story of how a young Queen Charlotte's marriage to King George was a great love story and also caused a societal shift, and resulted in a 'Bridgerton' world that we found in the first season of the show.

Rhimes said in a statement, "Queen Charlotte has been such a moving character to write, and now having the opportunity to work with Julia to adapt this story into a book is such an exciting opportunity. I can`t wait for fans of this universe to read the story of a character that has resonated so deeply with our audience."

Quinn said, "Taking Bridgerton from book to screen was fascinating for me to watch, and it`s such an exciting challenge for me to take it in the other direction, this time crafting Shonda`s brilliant vision into a novel. I`m especially thrilled to have the opportunity to write about Queen Charlotte, who was not in the original novels. Her character --and Golda Rosheuvel`s brilliant portrayal of her-- was a tour de force, and I think readers will love getting a chance to know her more deeply."



