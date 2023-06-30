Jonathan Majors faces fresh abuse allegations amid career turmoil

New allegations of abuse have emerged against beleagured actor Jonathan Majors, according to a recent report. Earlier this year, Majors was enjoying success with roles in Creed 3 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. However, he faced legal trouble when he was arrested for an alleged assault against his then-girlfriend, and the case is set for trial in August. Rolling Stone has now published a report featuring additional claims of abuse by Majors against past partners, as well as incidents of inappropriate behavior on various sets. The magazine spoke with over 40 individuals from Majors' career, and many described him as a complex and sometimes violent individual who could quickly switch from charming to cold.

Jonathan Majors' attorney responds

Majors' attorney, Dustin A. Pusch, responded to the report with a statement. It read, "Jonathan Majors vehemently denies Rolling Stone’s false allegations that he physically, verbally, or emotionally abused anyone, let alone any of his past romantic partners. These allegations are based entirely on hearsay because neither of the romantic partners referenced were willing to engage with Rolling Stone for the article—demonstrating their outright falsity.”

The curious case of Jonathan Majors

The situation surrounding Majors has become increasingly complicated in recent days. Following his arrest, he was dropped by his management and from the film The Man in My Basement. Majors appeared in court last week to determine the trial date, which was set for August 3. In a twist, Majors filed a domestic violence complaint against his alleged victim, claiming that she had injured him on the night of his arrest.