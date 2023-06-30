Jonathan Majors faces fresh abuse allegations amid career turmoil
New allegations of abuse have emerged against actor Jonathan Majors, who was previously known for his roles in films such as Creed 3 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
New allegations of abuse have emerged against beleagured actor Jonathan Majors, according to a recent report. Earlier this year, Majors was enjoying success with roles in Creed 3 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. However, he faced legal trouble when he was arrested for an alleged assault against his then-girlfriend, and the case is set for trial in August. Rolling Stone has now published a report featuring additional claims of abuse by Majors against past partners, as well as incidents of inappropriate behavior on various sets. The magazine spoke with over 40 individuals from Majors' career, and many described him as a complex and sometimes violent individual who could quickly switch from charming to cold.
Jonathan Majors' attorney responds
Majors' attorney, Dustin A. Pusch, responded to the report with a statement. It read, "Jonathan Majors vehemently denies Rolling Stone’s false allegations that he physically, verbally, or emotionally abused anyone, let alone any of his past romantic partners. These allegations are based entirely on hearsay because neither of the romantic partners referenced were willing to engage with Rolling Stone for the article—demonstrating their outright falsity.”
The curious case of Jonathan Majors
The situation surrounding Majors has become increasingly complicated in recent days. Following his arrest, he was dropped by his management and from the film The Man in My Basement. Majors appeared in court last week to determine the trial date, which was set for August 3. In a twist, Majors filed a domestic violence complaint against his alleged victim, claiming that she had injured him on the night of his arrest.
The Rolling Stone report includes allegations from more than a dozen sources, accusing Majors of abusing two previous girlfriends. The incidents described involved emotional abuse, and one woman claimed that Majors had strangled her. Some sources expressed their distress over their experiences with Majors and his relationships with multiple women. Majors' legal team countered these allegations with statements of support from six former partners. However, Rolling Stone revealed that three of these individuals denied giving permission for their statements to be released, and another claimed their statement was pre-written without their approval.
In addition to domestic abuse allegations, sources also shared stories of Majors being difficult and even aggressive on set. For instance, during the production of his upcoming film Magazine Dreams, Majors allegedly pushed someone and screamed at another person while invading their personal space.
Will allegations impact Jonathan Majors' career?
The impact of these new allegations on Majors' career remains uncertain. Already the charges are proving to have a considerable impact on Majors' image. The US Army suspended their recruiting commercials featuring Majors, stating that they would refrain from using the ads until the sexual assault investigation was completed. His role as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is also in jeopardy, although there has not been any news on that front. Majors appeared as Kang in Quantumania and will not want to lose such a plum role. He is at the moment still slated to appear as the next Big Bad of the MCU in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, a film which was incidentally delayed by a year. Whether that had anything to do with Majors or not is not clear as of now.
