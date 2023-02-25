Jonas Brothers to hit Broadway for five-night residency in March, release new single

Jonas Brothers are heading to Broadway in March for a five-night residency. The band's official social media accounts announced the news. Each night, they will perform a different album, including Jonas Brothers, A Little Bit Longer, Lines, Vines and Trying Times, and the upcoming The Album. The band also released a new single called 'Wings' from The Album.

“Your boys are back in town 🗽 We’re coming to Broadway and playing the Marquis Theatre March 14-18!! Each night will be focused on a different album and we’ll be playing all the hits. Believe us when we say you won’t want to miss these shows… You’ll need a Verified Fan code to get tickets, so make sure to register now through Sunday!!" the post read.

Nick Jonas has performed on Broadway earlier in projects like How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Annie Get Your Gun, Beauty and the Beast, and Les Misérables. He and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas produced a play called Chicken & Biscuits in 2021.

An American pop-rock band consisting of three brothers — Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas — Jonas Brothers first gained fame in the mid-2000s as a Disney Channel act. They appeared in several Disney television shows and movies, such as Hannah Montana, Camp Rock, and Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream.

Their music is characterised by upbeat pop-rock melodies, catchy hooks, and tight harmonies.

After a brief hiatus in 2011, the Jonas Brothers focused on individual endeavours. They reunited in 2019 and released their album Happiness Begins, which debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart. They have since gone on tour and released their latest album X in 2021. They are considered one of the most successful boy bands of all time.

