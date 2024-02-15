Joker: Folie à Deux: Todd Philips treats fans with new pics of Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga on Valentine's Day

Director Tod Philips treated fans on Valentine's Day with new stills from the upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. Philips gave a sneak peek into their characters in the highly anticipated sequel of Joker- much to the delight of the fans.



New stills from Joker: Folie à Deux



“Hoping your day is full of love,” wrote Todd, sharing the photos on his Instagram. Joaquin returns as the titular character Joker while Lady Gaga plays Harleen Quinzel aka Harley Quinn in the film.



In one of the photos, Gaga can be seen gazing into Joaquin’s eyes lovingly even as he barely smiles. In another, the two pose for a romantic photo on a terrace.



The only colour picture released by Todd sees Gaga in blue and Joaquin in his trademark suit.

Fans react to the stills



Needless to say, the photos have generated quite a buzz on social media. Several fans of Gaga were thrilled to see the singer in such an avatar.



“We are so back. LG7. Joker 2,” wrote an excited fan in all caps. “Joker 2 stills and 3 studio pics in 2 hr i-,” wrote another fan. Another proclaimed that the ‘Monster era’ was back in dominance, “gaga in the studio, Joker 2 reveals, oh little monster era is back from dormancy.”



One fan hoped that Joker 2 is a musical, completely disconnected from the first film and wrote, “I hope, not that I think this will happen, that Joker 2 is just completely disconnected from the first one. Just a completely different story packed into a lavish, over the top, campy musical. That would rule.”