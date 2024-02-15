Joker: Folie à Deux: Todd Philips treats fans with new pics of Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga on Valentine's Day
Director Tod Philips treated fans on Valentine's Day with new stills from the upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga.
Philips gave a sneak peek into their characters in the highly anticipated sequel of Joker- much to the delight of the fans.
New stills from Joker: Folie à Deux
“Hoping your day is full of love,” wrote Todd, sharing the photos on his Instagram. Joaquin returns as the titular character Joker while Lady Gaga plays Harleen Quinzel aka Harley Quinn in the film.
In one of the photos, Gaga can be seen gazing into Joaquin’s eyes lovingly even as he barely smiles. In another, the two pose for a romantic photo on a terrace.
The only colour picture released by Todd sees Gaga in blue and Joaquin in his trademark suit.
Fans react to the stills
Needless to say, the photos have generated quite a buzz on social media. Several fans of Gaga were thrilled to see the singer in such an avatar.
“We are so back. LG7. Joker 2,” wrote an excited fan in all caps. “Joker 2 stills and 3 studio pics in 2 hr i-,” wrote another fan. Another proclaimed that the ‘Monster era’ was back in dominance, “gaga in the studio, Joker 2 reveals, oh little monster era is back from dormancy.”
One fan hoped that Joker 2 is a musical, completely disconnected from the first film and wrote, “I hope, not that I think this will happen, that Joker 2 is just completely disconnected from the first one. Just a completely different story packed into a lavish, over the top, campy musical. That would rule.”
About Joker 2
Not too much is known about the film, as the makers have kept the plot details a secret. However, the stills that have been released seem to to suggest that the film will be a musical, set in and around Arkham Asylum where Joker meets Harley for the first time. Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey are also part of the film.
The original Joker opened to much fanfare as well as critical praise back in 2019 and grossed $1 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing R rated film in history. The film earned 11 Oscar nominations, including best picture and Joaquin won the best actor award. Joker 2 will be released in theatres on October 4, 2024.