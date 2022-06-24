Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's lawyers to meet again in court. Here's why

The lawyers of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will meet once again in court on Friday, as per reports. The proceedings will determine whether the two will continue their legal battle or come to an agreement.

Heard and Depp met while filming 'The Rum Diary'. They were married from 2015 to 2017. While Heard has repeatedly accused her ex-husband of physical and emotional abuse, the latter has denied all claims.

They were fighting a legal case after Depp filed a defamation suit against Heard for penning an opinion piece in the Washington Post titled "I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change."

Also Read: Opinion | Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case shines light on our collective failing

Amber Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft has made it clear that Heard does not have enough money to pay Depp for his defamation damages and will appeal against the verdict.

One of Depp's lawyers, Benjamin Chew, has recently said that a settlement may be on the cards in which Heard agrees not to appeal the verdict and Depp waives off damages.

He told 'Good Morning America' host George Stephanopoulos,"We obviously can't disclose any attorney-client communications, but as Mr. Depp testified, and as we both made clear in our respective closings, this was never about money for Mr. Depp. This was about restoring his reputation, and he's done that."

Earlier this month, on June 1, a jury at Fairfax, Virginia concluded that while both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard had defamed each other, it was more serious in Depp's case and he was awarded $10 million in damages, as opposed to $2 million Heard was bestowed with.

There was a myriad of reactions in support of and against the verdict, though, on social media, most were of the opinion that it was fair.

