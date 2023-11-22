John Woo joins Martin Scorsese in dissing superhero movies, calls for a return to 'real cinema'

Director John Woo recently shared his perspective on superhero movies, making it clear that he isn't a fan of the offerings from Marvel and DC Studios. In an interview with The New Yorker, Woo stated, "I've never liked watching movies with big special effects, or anything based on comic books. I prefer Martin Scorsese's movies, that kind of cinema."

Woo went on to express his anticipation for Scorsese's upcoming film, Killers of the Flower Moon, underlining his preference for what he considers "old-fashioned" and "real" cinema. He cited a liking for movies with good performances and pointed to David Mackenzie's Hell or High Water as an example, praising its action and tragic feel. Woo also commended the cinematography in the film and revealed an unsuccessful attempt to bring the Director of Photography, Giles Nuttgens, onto his own project, Silent Nights.

Woo's sentiment resonates with Martin Scorsese's well-known comment from 2019 when he stated that Marvel movies are "not cinema" in an interview with Empire Magazine. “I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well-made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being," he has said.