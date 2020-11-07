John Legend croons 'Georgia On My Mind' as Joe Biden takes a lead in the state

The race for the white house in the United States of America between Joe Biden and Donald Trump looks never-ending as the counting is still underway in key states. The outcome is yet to come and celebrities are keeping their fans informed and entertained as the whole world awaits the results.

As per the latest news, Democrat candidate Biden is leading in the state of Georgia. Celebrating this news, Biden supporter and singer John Legend posted a video of himself singing, 'Georgia On My Mind'

The EGOT winner crooned an a capella version of the classic — which also happens to be Georgia's official state song.

Biden took the lead over Trump — a lead that, if it holds, would see the state change its loyalties and become a blue state for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Chrissy Teigen shared Legend's video on Twitter, writing, "He has been waiting to post this for 5 hours." The singer quipped "It was one take tho,"

He has been waiting to post this for 5 hours https://t.co/vIz2bNkkCW — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 6, 2020 ×

Legend performed at a Biden campaign event the day before Election Day in Pennsylvania — another state that Biden took the lead in on Friday.

He was joined by Teigen, 34, and their children Luna Simone, 4, and Miles Theodore, 2, onstage. He sang "Glory" with Common, who shared their performance on Twitter and encouraged people to vote.