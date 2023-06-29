John Legend, Chrissy Teigen welcome fourth child: Say hello to Wren!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen joyfully welcomed their fourth child, Wren Alexander Stephens, into the world. Born on June 19 via surrogate, the couple took to Instagram to share the exciting news with their fans. Expressing their gratitude, they extended their heartfelt thanks to Alexandra, their surrogate, for the incredible gift she had given them. They also expressed their happiness in announcing the arrival of their baby boy, whose name holds a special connection to their surrogate.

Teigen and Legend shared their overflowing joy, proclaiming that their hearts and home were now officially complete. While Wren Alexander Stephens is their newest addition, Teigen gave birth to their third child, a daughter named Esti, on January 13. Prior to Wren's arrival, the couple already had two older children, Luna, who is now 7 years old, and Miles, who is 5 years old.

Teigen expressed her long-standing desire to have a family of four children and shared her joy in the journey of getting to know their surrogate during her pregnancy. The couple's dream of expanding their family has come to fruition, filling them with profound happiness and love. View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) × Chrissy Teigen's Instagram statement Teigen's statement read, "For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children. As a little girl, 2 glow worms and 2 cabbage patch dolls were perpetually in my arms, helping me stir in my pretend kitchen, watching Alf with me. We'd sleep together nightly, each getting the same amount of kisses as to not make the others jealous. My mom always searched for the Pound Puppy with 4 pups in her pouch, having no qualms about opening and peeking inside before purchasing. After losing Jack, I didn’t think I'd be able to carry any more babies on my own. To be honest, I’ve personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn’t go through that pain and loss again. In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency, with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogates, to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl. Twins, kinda?!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) ×

The statement continued, "At some point, early in our surrogacy journey, I came out of a therapy session, walked downstairs and said to John — I want to try to carry just one more time. If it doesn’t work, we will be okay. We've already seen the worst. I promised I would be okay no matter what happened. I remember saying I just couldn’t go on wondering my whole life if I should have tried again. And so we restarted the IVF process, the same process that gave us our beautiful Luna andMiles. We made new embryos. We did my transfer, and were so happy to learn it worked — we were pregnant with our little girl, Esti. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen — a power couple Legend and Teigen have captured the hearts of many fans around the world. They first met on the set of Legend's music video for the song "Stereo" in 2007. They began dating shortly after and eventually tied the knot on September 14, 2013, in an intimate ceremony held in Lake Como, Italy. They have been very frank about their love and affection for each other, often expressing it through social media posts and interviews. They frequently share adorable family moments and are known for their playful banter and sense of humour.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE