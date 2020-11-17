Joey King reveals premiere date of much-awaited 'Kissing Booth 3'

Joey King has an update on ‘Kissing Booth 3’.

While accepting the award for Comedy Movie Star at the 2020 People's Choice Awards, Joey King revealed some big news about ‘The Kissing Booth 3’.

"This year has been so weird. I'm not gonna be the first person to say that tonight on this stage. But the fact that our movie and my character brought some laughter to everybody at home, that makes me smile. That makes me feel so good. That makes me feel so happy. I want to thank our director, Vince Marcello. I want to thank Netflix," Joey King said. "And, also, I told myself that if I won, I would share a very exciting piece of news with everybody."

"So I want to tell you that The Kissing Booth 3, our final installment, is going to be released in summer 2021. I'm so excited! I wish it was tomorrow," Joey continued. "I really wish it was tomorrow. Thank you guys so much! Thank you for loving this movie and for loving this character as much as I do. It just means so much."

Meanwhile, ‘The Kissing Booth 2’ took home the award for Comedy Movie of 2020.

Alec Baldwin, Kelsey Grammer roped in for comedy show

Emma Corin reveals playing Princess Diana in Netflix's 'The Crown' was hard