Alec Baldwin, Kelsey Grammer roped in for comedy show

Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer are now joining hands for an untitled comedy. They will join ‘Modern Family’ co-creator Chris Lloyd.

The comedy series will be up for 2021-2022 broadcast season.

Written by Lloyd and his longtime ‘Modern Family’ cohort Vali Chandrasekaran, the series revolves around three guys who were roommates in their 20s until their warring egos drove them apart, and who reunited decades later for one more run at the lives they’ve always wanted.

The series marks a return to the network for Alec Baldwin, who previously hosted a short-lived talk show in 2018 and is the face of ABC's ‘Match Game’ update. On the acting side, he continues to appear as Trump on NBC's Saturday Night Live and counts 30 Rock among his credits. He next stars in Peacock's limited series ‘Dr. Death’.

Kelsey Grammer spent last season on Fox's short-lived drama ‘Proven Innocent’ and has ‘The Last Tycoon’, ‘Partners’, ‘Boss’, ‘Hank’, ‘Wings’ and others to his credit.