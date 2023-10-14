Joe Jonas to dismiss Miami divorce case with Sophie Turner after custody agreement

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turned are trying to solve all their differences out of the court now. After making headlines over the custody battle of their two daughters, the former couple are now trying to reach a settlement ''amicably''.

After turbulent weeks, Jonas has filed to dismiss his divorce petition in Miami. Page Six reported that the Jonas Brothers singer has filed to dismiss his petition for dissolution and will clear things up with his former wife out of court.

The Sucker singer took the decision days after he and the Game of Thrones star attended mediation for four days and ''came to a temporary agreement regarding child custody,'' reports Page Six.

As per the court documents, obtained by Page Six, Sophie and Joe reached “various agreements” and plan to “pursue an amicable resolution of all issues.”

Joe and Sophie will co-parent their two children, Willa (3) and Delphine (1). And each parent will get equal time with the kids.



In a statement to Page Six, the duo said, “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents.”

After months of rumours, Sophie and Joe announced their divorce publicly in September. The former couple posted an official statement about their separation on Instagram. It read, "Statement from the two of us: After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

However, things turned nasty between them after Turner sued Joe for custody of their two daughters. In her filing, Turner claimed that Joe is withholding their children's passports and prohibiting them from travelling back to England.

Joe and Sophie tied the knot in 2019 after nearly three years of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter Willa in 2020 and had their second daughter in 2022.

