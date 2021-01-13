Joe Jonas, Spencer Neville, Daren Kagasoff join the cast of Korean War drama 'Devotion'

The star cast of ‘Devotion’, a Korean War drama from Black Label Media has been announced and it includes Joe Jonas, Daren Kagasoff and Spencer Neville.

The feature will also have Nick Hargrove and Thomas Sadoski along with stars Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell.

The Korean War drama is a true story and it will be directed by JJ Dillard. Based on the best-selling book by Adam Makos, ‘Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship and Sacrifice’, the project tells the story of two US Navy fighter pilots, Jesse Brown (Majors) and Tom Hudner (Powell), from different worlds. As per the official logline, they are initiated together into the VF-32 squadron and pushed to their limits, testing and flying a new design of fighter jet. But their friendship is tested when one of them is shot down behind enemy lines.

Jonas and Neville are playing members of the 32 squadron. Kagasoff is a squad member who knows Hudner from their younger years while Sadoski will play the squad’s head.

‘Devotion’ will begin shooting in February in Savannah, Georgia.

This will be the first acting major for Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers. Meanwhile, Daren Kagasoff was one of the stars of ‘The Secret Life of an American Teenager’ and Spencer Neville is an up-and-comer who has appeared in TV shows such as ‘Ozark’ and ‘Good Trouble’.

