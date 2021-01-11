Oscars 2021 Predictions: A look at the frontrunners

Although COVID-19’s attack on the cinephiles is something that is hard to ignore, despite so many odds, a handful of quality films were released on OTT space and garnered all the praise and recognition.
This year, owing to the conditions, Oscars allowed the OTT space to be one of the contenders and gave streaming giants, Netflix and Amazon Studios, and many more to pick the prestigious Academy Award. Months before, official noms announcement, here we bring you our 2021 Oscar prediction list of the frontrunners.