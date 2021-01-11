Oscars 2021 Predictions: A look at the frontrunners

This year, owing to the conditions, Oscars allowed the OTT space to be one of the contenders and gave streaming giants, Netflix and Amazon Studios, and many more to pick the prestigious Academy Award. Months before, official noms announcement, here we bring you our 2021 Oscar prediction list of the frontrunners.

Although COVID-19’s attack on the cinephiles is something that is hard to ignore, despite so many odds, a handful of quality films were released on OTT space and garnered all the praise and recognition.

Oscar 2021 Predictions: Best Picture

Last year, while '1917' was a winner of the award season but at last 'Parasite' prevailed and took home the biggest prize. So, predicting the Best picture is the toughest one. This year, while cinemas were shuttered, the academy allowed films that routed their way to the streaming service.

By looking at the award and critics choice, Chloé Zhao’s 'Nomadland' is one of the top contenders, while Netflix is strong with at least three films, 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom', 'Mank' and 'The Trial of the Chicago 7.'



Here are leading contenders for this category:

'Nomadland'

'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom'

'Minari'

'Mank'

'The Trial of the Chicago 7'



(Photograph:Twitter)