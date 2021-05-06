Joe Jonas is 'grateful' to be spending time with 'gorgeous' daughter Willa

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are getting all the time in the world to spend at home with their first child, Willa Jonas. They welcomed Willa on July 22 of last year.

While Joe has kept Willa out of the public eye mostly, he recently opened up about spending time with the daughter courtesy the pandemic. During an interview with CBS, the Jonas Brothers member spoke candidly about his positive fatherhood experience and how he's "thankful and grateful" for the extended period of time - owing to the quarantine period - spent with two of his favourite people.

Joe said, "It's been amazing. It’s been forced time at home... I’m always on the go, I’m always moving and travelling and touring. And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and just having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family is time I don’t think I’ll get back. And so, I’m so thankful and grateful."

Talking about Willa, Joe said that she’s "gorgeous.”

On what he’s learned so far on fatherhood, he said, "Naps are nice. All around."

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner recently celebrated their 2-year wedding anniversary, more specifically their runaway Las Vegas wedding, on May 1 and shared romantic snaps on Instagram from their special day to celebrate the occasion.