Jessica Chastain once passed on a big role to Jennifer Lawrence; read for details

Hollywood megastar Jessica Chastain had to once give up on a role in 'American Hustle' that then went to Jennifer Lawrence.



During a podcast interaction, Chastain--who has just won the Tribute Actor Award at the recently concluded Toronto International Film Festival 2021 (TIFF)--was eager to work with director David O. Russell on his 2014 outing 'American Hustle'.



However, she had a packed schedule and the dates between projects were clashing with one another. So, Chastain had to say no to the offer.

Also read: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon spill secrets on the latest season of 'The Morning Show'



"There’s so many parts where like, ‘Oh, so-and-so is going to do this.’ And then they fell out. Or I was going to do this and I fell out, so then this person jumps in. It happens all the time and we never talk about it because you don’t want the articles out there like, ‘Imagine this person doing it.' I’ll give you one. I love David O. Russell. Love, love, love, and I’ve always wanted to work with him. And I got offered 'American Hustle', the Jennifer Lawrence part," she shared, reportedly.



Chastain the added that she had to back out despite her 'love love love' for David O. Russell. "I wanted to do it. It conflicted with Liv Ullmann and 'Miss Julie'. I had been attached to that for a long time and I worship Liv Ullmann. So I had to say like, ‘Sorry, there’s conflict.’ And it didn’t work out," she added.



"And it’s good that movie didn’t do well," she jokingly said.



Jessica Chastain collaborated with Liv on her latest miniseries 'Scenes From a Marriage' so she feels everything worked out just fine.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez confesses she feels like an ‘outsider’ in Hollywood



The 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' star said, "That’s why I share that story, because honestly, she’s like a goddess to me and I worship her... Everything happens for a reason because Jennifer was also way better than I ever would’ve been in that part."