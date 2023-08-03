Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac's bond has not 'been the same' since they starred in Scenes from a Marriage

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac's 20-year-old friendship got altered thanks to them working on in HBO limited series Scenes from a Marriage. Chastain spoke to Vanity Fair recently and admitted that the working on 2021 project "Was very tough."

"And I love Oscar [Isaac], but the reality is, our friendship has never quite been the same," said Chastain. "We’re going to be okay, but after that, I was like, I need a little bit of a breather."



Scenes from a Marriage was a remake of 1973 Swedish miniseries of the same name and features Chastain and Isaac as Mira and Jonathan - a married couple whose relationship falls apart over several years.



"There was so much I love you, I hate you in that series," Chastain told Vanity Fair.



Chastain and Isaac have been friends for over 20 years and famously sent social media into a frenzy with their red-carpet chemistry at the Venice Film Festival in September 2021 while promoting the series. A slow-motion video featured Chastain placing her arm on Isaac's shoulder and gazing deep into her eyes before planting a kiss on her inner arm.



Both Chastain and Isaac are married to their respective partners: Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo and Elvira Lind.

Chastain and Isaac went to college together and are known to be close to each other.



"We went to college together," Chastain had earlier said in an interview. "We have the same process. When I got the scripts, I knew immediately it was going to be like a play, because most of it's just him and I talking for an hour, sometimes not calm."



The actress explained that her close bond with the Star Wars actor helped them navigate some challenging and emotional scenes.

