Jeremy Renner shares a hospital selfie and thanks fans: 'Too messed up now to type'

A day after he underwent surgery, Jeremy Renner shared a hospital selfie and expressed his gratitude to his fans and well-wishers on social media. Taking to Instagram, Renner shared a picture of himself and captioned it, "Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all." In the photo, certain bruises on Renner's face were visible. The 'Hawkeye' star suffered a snow plow accident on New Year's day.



The comments section of the social media post was filled with wishes from several Hollywood stars including Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Taika Watiti and Orlando Bloom among others.



While Hemsworth wrote, "Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!" for his `Avengers` co-star, Pratt commented, "Continued prayers your way brutha."

Reports state Renner was injured in an area near Mt. Rose Highway, a road linking Lake Tahoe, which straddles the Nevada-California border, and south Reno. The Washoe County (Nevada) Sheriff's Office said late Sunday that Renner had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital for treatment.