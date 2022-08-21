Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck tie the knot again in a lavish wedding ceremony - check more details inside

A month after their impromptu wedding in Los Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got hitched one more time, but this one was in presence of their close friends, family and their children.



Jennifer and Ben again said 'I do' in a three-day wedding celebration hosted by the couple in the Affleck's Georgia estate.



As per the photos going viral, the sprawling venue was decorated with white flowers, a piano, a bell and a large tent set-up that was installed on the grounds of the 87-acre riverfront villa with a long aisle. Most of the guests showed up wearing white attires.

For the second wedding, which social media influencer Jay Shetty officiated apparently, Lopez was wearing a white Ralph Lauren gown with a huge trail and a deep back, meanwhile, Affleck was wearing a white tux paired with black pants and a bow tie.

Several photos are going viral over the internet showing the newly married couple kissing each other passionately, walking down the aisle with Lopez carrying a big flower bouquet.

Celebrities who attended the grand wedding were - Affleck's close pal Matt Damon, who attended the wedding with his wife Luciana, actor Jason Mewes with his wife Jordan Monsanto, and director Kevin Smith among other A-listers.

The wedding comes one month after their wedding in Los Vegas and their honeymoon in Paris. Earlier, JLo herself shared the news on her “On The JLo” newsletter along with some photos from their wedding.



In the statement, she wrote back then reads, ““We did it!” she wrote.

''Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient'' added the new bride. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” Lopez shared.

Calling it the "the best possible wedding we could have imagined'' that they planned years ago and finally it all happened. She also shared more details about her wedding and wrote, ''So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives.''



In April, this year Ben and Jennifer got engaged for the second nearly two decades after they abruptly called off their wedding and one year after they rekindled their romance.

(With inputs from the agencies)