Jennifer Aniston slams cancel culture: Don’t put everybody in Harvey Weinstein basket

Jennifer Aniston, the acclaimed actor best known for her role in the hit comedy TV show Friends, has opened up about her perspective on so-called 'cancel culture'. She expressed her weariness with the concept, stating, "I'm so over cancel culture." She went on to joke about the expected backlash for her comment, saying, “I probably just got cancelled by saying that. I just don’t understand what it means.… Is there no redemption? I don’t know. I don’t put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket.”

While Aniston was not personally harassed by Weinstein, she revealed that she had unsettling interactions with the disgraded Hollywood mogul. Weinstein is currently serving a 39-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault convictions. “He’s not a guy, you’re like, ‘God, I can’t wait to hang out with Harvey.’ Never. You were actually like, ‘Oh, God, OK, suck it up’" added Aniston.

She also recalled a particular incident when Weinstein visited her during a movie shoot to pitch a project, and she mentioned consciously having someone present in her trailer during his visit.

Aniston's upcoming role in the third season of Apple's The Morning Show provides a platform to explore the aftermath of the #MeToo movement and its resonance in the industry. The series delves into the repercussions of sexual misconduct allegations against a male co-anchor and sheds light on various perspectives surrounding the movement.

What is The Morning Show all about?

The Morning Show is a television drama series that provides a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of a fictional morning news program. The show explores the lives of the anchors, producers, and executives who work to create a successful and engaging morning news show while also addressing pertinent issues in the media landscape.

